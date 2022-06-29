In February 2020, the community urban farm received a final notice from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to remove its domestic animals. — Picture from Facebook/Kebun-Kebun Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — City Hall (DBKL) will meet with the operators of Kebun-Kebun Bangsar (KKB) to resolve the eviction notice issued due to, among others, the unauthorised keeping of livestock at the community garden, said the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office (PPTGWPKL).

PPTGWPKL director Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya reiterated that the livestock animals and prohibited permanent structures on the site were violations of the temporary occupancy licence (TOL) issued to KKB as a nursery.

Such actions have led to multiple complaints lodged against the community farm by residents in the area, he added.

However, he said that discussions between the operators of KKB and DBKL will take place soon to ensure that activity on the site was in compliance with the conditions of the TOL.

“Hence, further discussions will be held in the near future between the community farm operators and DBKL, as the coordinator for all urban farming projects in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur under the Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Programme.

“This is to ensure that every activity carried out on government land meets the targeted objectives and at the same time, continues to comply with all the conditions set,” he said in a statement today.

Yasir said the PPTGWPKL consistently supported and encouraged urban farming initiatives in the capital city but these must still adhere to the conditions that are set.

In February 2020, the community urban farm received a final notice from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to remove its domestic animals.

At the time, KKB co-founder and landscape architect Ng Sek San responded to the notice in a post by emphasising the role the animals play in the community farm, saying that they not only educate people about the relationship between animals and nature but also provide emotional support to children.

Yesterday, KKB posted an image of the final eviction notice on social media that stated the decision was final and not open to appeal.

The community farm that opens daily including public holidays is run by volunteers and grows a variety of vegetables, fruits, flowers and even has a rice field.

The eight-acre linear green garden was founded in 2017 and it is non-commercial, with its produce given away to the underprivileged and soup kitchens.