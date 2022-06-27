Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee in a Facebook post said that the proposal would be brought to the Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday before being announced. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The technical committee to tackle food security issues that convened today has considered the proposal to set a new ceiling price for chicken as well as the subsidy rate for poultry farmers.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee in a Facebook post said that the proposal would be brought to the Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday (June 29) before being announced.

“The new price control takes into account the interests of breeders, wholesalers and retailers to ensure that the price set is reasonable for all parties.

“Additional cash assistance in the form of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) Aid (BKM) announced by the prime minister has also been taken into account,” he said.

Also present at the meeting today were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Ronald said the meeting also took note of country’s current food supply status and the price of selected items as well as the implementation of interventions to strengthen the country’s food security.

He said the supply of chicken was projected to remain stable and sufficient in the fourth week of June, while the supply of other commodities was also deemed to be sufficient to meet the current demand.

Apart from that, he said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs had informed about the latest price of selected items and the enforcement action taken against premises that were found not to comply with the maximum price set for poultry and eggs.

“Cross-ministry collaboration will be continued to minimise the impact on the people’s cost of living.

“The government is committed to continuing efforts to ensure the continuity and accessibility of food supply in the market at affordable prices for the wellbeing of Malaysian families,” he said. — Bernama