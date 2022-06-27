Former Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Rashid AB Rahman said GE15 should have been held earlier as the current government is not an elected one and is illegitimate in terms of democracy. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The 15th General Elections (GE15) is best suited to be held in the first quarter of next year former Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Rashid AB Rahman has said. He said GE15 should have been held earlier as the current government is not an elected one and is illegitimate in terms of democracy.

“We should have held a general election. It should have been done a long time ago,” Rashid told The Malaysian Insight during an interview. “They say this is a ‘palace’ government, that’s right, this is not a people’s government, constitutionally right but this is not an elected government,” he added.

In addition, Rashid said the current government is unstable as a result of a combination of infighting within parties and those vying for positions.

“The prime minister always has to play politics between parties mixed in with the country’s current problems, our economy is bad, investors are running away,” he said. As such Rashid said a GE should be held soon and the best time would be after the Form Five and Form Six students finish their SPM and STPM exams next year.

“Maybe early next year,” he said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic school exams have been postponed several times and last year’s SPM and STPM students sat for exams in April, May and June this year.