Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has taken the initiative to organise a briefing session for Umno Youth on the implementation of the National 5G Project by Digital Nasional Berhad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Umno wing leaders will be given a special briefing session on the National 5G Project this Friday “straight from the horse’s mouth”, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced today.

He said the special session was necessary to ensure the youth and the ruling party’s leaders are up to date on the latest details of the telecommunications project by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

“A scrutiny of the matters raised in the memorandum showed that Umno Youth had received a lot of inaccurate and outdated information,” he said in a statement.

Annuar was referring to a June 21 memorandum from Umno Youth handed to his deputy Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin about the 5G project.

He had previously disclosed publicly that in their memorandum, Umno Youth leaders wanted to know the actual cost of the 5G project, including a breakdown on its annual spending; the equipment and operating costs of the country’s 5G network; and details of the bulk selling price to telecommunication companies.

Annuar said that as young leaders, Umno Youth members deserve to get in-depth, accurate and current information “straight from the horse’s mouth”.

“In line with that, I have taken the initiative to ask MOF, the Communications and Multimedia Commission, and DNB to give a direct briefing to Umno Youth members,” he said.

He added that the briefing is also extended to the ruling party’s two other wings: Puteri Umno and Wanita Umno.

MOF refers to the Finance Ministry, which has jurisdiction over the 5G rollout.

Annuar said that his ministry had previously helped arranged similar briefings on the 5G project for both government and Opposition MPs and other stakeholders.

The special briefing for the Umno wing leaders is to be held at the Auditorium Perdana in Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur on July 1 at 10am.