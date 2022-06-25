Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (second right) looks on at an Orang Asli craft at the Orang Asli Entrepreneurship Carnival in Meru, June 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 25 — The Orang Asli community has been urged to participate in online entrepreneurship to highlight their unique products.

Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said this would allow about 1,000 Orang Asli entrepreneurs in the country to expand the market for their products nationwide.

“We also have [email protected] which connects entrepreneurs under the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) and its agencies with online shopping portals such as Shopee and Lazada.

“We will implement an Orang Asli entrepreneurship branding programme for them to understand online business methods,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Orang Asli Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUOA) 2022, at the Sultan Azlan Shah roundabout here which was also attended by Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) deputy director-general Zamri Mustajap and the Perak Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee chairman, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin.

Earlier, he said KPLB through JAKOA had allocated RM10.9 million for the Orang Asli Entrepreneurship Programme in 2016 until now.

“The allocation is used to produce Orang Asli entrepreneurs in terms of setting up business premises, providing business equipment assistance and entrepreneurship courses and seminars.

He said KUOA 2022 was aimed at helping the Orang Asli to improve their communication and interaction skills as well as highlight their talents.

Hosted by JAKOA, KUOA 2022 is the 13th edition of the carnival organised for entrepreneurs among the Orang Asli community with 35 entrepreneurs selected to participate. — Bernama