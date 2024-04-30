NILAI, April 30 — The Fire and Rescue Services Department (JPBM) is in the process of amending the Fire Services Act 1988 to appoint fire safety managers and officers in designated premises.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the Fire Safety Organisation Seminar (OKK) serves as the best platform involving stakeholders in the effort to amend the Act.

“The OKK programme is a key step in making the amendments for the Fire Services Act 1988 as part of the regulation impact assessments required by the government.

“... so there needs to be engagement with stakeholders and if within the next two years there are no hiccups and if there is Cabinet approval, we will initiate the programme to train fire safety managers and officers, involving 8,877 premises nationwide,” he said.

Advertisement

Nor Hisham was speaking to reporters after the opening ceremony of the OKK seminar by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) here today.

Aminuddin, in his speech, said the seminar provides information related to the establishment of the Fire Safety Organisation under the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341), Section 27A to all owners, occupants or individuals with full management control over designated premises and other industry players.

“The government also requires that buildings and public spaces undergo regular fire safety inspections to ensure compliance with these regulations and reduce losses due to fire.

Advertisement

“There are 423 designated premises throughout Negeri Sembilan this year, 56 of which consist of government agencies and 367 premises of private agencies,” he said.

He hoped that the seminar would provide a deep understanding of laws and procedures, and serve as a platform to create networks between government departments and professional groups, private bodies and industry players. — Bernama