KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Strong journalistic ethics are crucial in ensuring the sustainability of the country’s media industry, distinguishing between citizen journalists and actual media practitioners, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said with the rapid advancement of technology, media practitioners are often compared with social media users and citizen journalists, who frequently report from the scene and conduct live broadcasts as though they were performing the role of traditional journalists.

“However, it’s important to recognise that being a journalist involves more than just posting on social media or going live on platforms like TikTok. It requires discipline, principles and adherence to journalistic ethics,” he said in his speech at the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) Strategic Partners meet and greet event at Wisma Bernama today.

In this regard, Fahmi said the new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists launched by him in February is highly relevant to the current state of journalism, without undermining, controlling or restricting journalists’ freedom of speech in reporting.

Advertisement

Present at the event today were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communication and Creative Industry) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) director Samuel Simon.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Kasih@Hawana Fund established last year has so far helped alleviate the burden of 58 media practitioners suffering from ailments and in need of assistance.

Fahmi also announced that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed willingness to attend and officiate the Hawana 2024 grand event on May 27.

Advertisement

Met by reporters later, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry is obtaining feedback from stakeholders for the drafting of the Malaysian Media Council Bill before it can be brought to Parliament.

He said Teo and the ministry’s legal adviser have been asked to carefully look into certain aspects and processes, which are expected to take some time.

Nur-ul Afida, in her speech, expressed appreciation to all strategic partners who have provided cooperation and support in the organisation of Hawana 2024.

She also welcomed other interested companies and organisations to become strategic partners for the event as a recognition of media practitioners’ contribution in Malaysia. — Bernama