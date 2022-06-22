Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the wing will begin to evaluate and scrutinise preparations at the district level, and that Umno Youth’s movements should benefit more than 20,000 of the party’s branches throughout Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said that his Youth wing is 70 to 80 per cent ready to face the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that the wing will begin to evaluate and scrutinise preparations at the district level, and that Umno Youth’s movements should benefit more than 20,000 of the party’s branches throughout Malaysia.

“If we look at Johor and Melaka, we can see that if these branches are alive and kicking, and can reach the youths via multiple programmes, we can win their votes.

“...And from the report that we just received from each district branch, we won almost 90 per cent of the votes cast by youth — mainly between 18 and 25. This means the machinery plays a big role in gaining their votes,” he said during a press conference at Menara Dato’ Onn today.

When asked when the Youth wing was expecting GE15, Asyraf said that they are ready for it to happen tomorrow and want it to happen as soon as possible.

“This current government was formed just to maintain political stability following the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH). It was never meant to be long-term, and we have mentioned before that once the country reaches herd immunity, we will push for elections.

“Our main goal is to return the mandate back to the people as soon as possible. The longer we don’t return the mandate to the people, the less trust the people will have in the government,” he said.