A Bomba photo showing a section of the shutters which were ripped open by the explosion. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 19 — An explosion is believed to have ripped open the shutters of four premises at Emart Sejingkat Sentral in Jalan Bako earlier today.

In a statement, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the explosion has affected three shops selling food and one clothing store in the premises as well as one of Emart premises’ shutters.

Bomba said they received a call informing them of a smoke coming out of the building at around 6.48am.

A team from the Tabuan Jaya fire station who was then despatched to the scene discovered that there was no fire.

However, the shutters of the four premises were seen to be torn open believed to have been caused by an explosion from inside the premises.

Bomba said investigations will be carried out by their forensics unit to determine the cause of the explosion.

No injuries were reported from the incident. — Borneo Post