KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Police have arrested four Nepalese men in connection with a viral video on TikTok showing a group of people in Batu Caves expressing support for politicians in India who made insulting statements against Prophet Muhammad.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the suspects, aged between 26 and 27, were arrested in Meru, Klang today by officers from the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Law Division of the federal police headquarters with the cooperation of the Klang Utara district police headquarters.

He said police also seized gadgets believed to have been used for recording and uploading the video.

“Efforts to track down other suspects still at large are continuing, and the individuals featured in the video are urged to come forward to help in the probe,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Jalil said anyone with information on the incident should contact the Classified Crime Investigation Unit of Bukit Aman at 03-22666071.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for making statements with a tendency to incite, Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for statements which caused or might cause fear or anxiety among the public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or services.

The 18-second video shows a group of foreigners gathering in front of the Batu Caves Temple to express support for the Hindu Samachar struggle and action of Nupur Sharma, a politician of Bharatiya Janata Party, who issued offensive statements against Prophet Muhammad. — Bernama