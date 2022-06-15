PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — The Immigration Department will give full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to complete the investigation into the arrest of seven Immigration officers, said its director-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said the arrest of seven officers for allegedly being involved in the irregular issuance of passes, immigration documents, and protecting foreigners was the result of cooperation between the department and the MACC, particularly in sharing information.

“We will give full cooperation to MACC to complete their investigation professionally,” he said in a statement today.

On June 13, MACC reported the arrest of seven enforcement officers and two individuals, including a foreigner, to assist in the investigation into a case of soliciting bribes amounting to over RM500,000.

Six enforcement officers, including senior officers, were detained in Sarawak, while another individual was detained in Selangor.

Khairul Dzaimee said the Immigration Department would not compromise with any of its officers and staff who abuse their power for personal gain and to obtain money easily.

He said legal action, including imprisonment and termination of service, would be taken against those involved if found guilty. — Bernama