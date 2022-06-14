SHAH ALAM, June 14 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed condolences to the family of eminent academician and educator Tun Arshad Ayub, 93, who died early today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who expressed sadness over his passing, said the late Arshad was a national figure and the architect of the establishment of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), now known throughout the country as the greatest producer of human capital in Malaysia.

“His loss is deeply felt by the nation, especially UiTM. May his contributions and sacrifices be greatly rewarded by Allah and may his soul be placed among the righteous,” His Majesty said in his address in conjunction with UiTM’s 93rd convocation ceremony at Dewan Tuanku Canselor, UiTM here today.

Also gracing the event were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Arshad died in hospital at 2.06am today and was reported to have been under treatment at the intensive care unit since last Tuesday over health issues.

He was the first director of ITM, now known as UiTM, from 1967 to 1975.

He leaves behind wife, Toh Puan Zaleha Mohd Arshad and seven children. ― Bernama