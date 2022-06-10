Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the government will be looking at reforming the nation's criminal justice system, which includes the introduction of several mechanisms, such as a pre-sentencing procedure. ― Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The government will be looking at reforming the nation's criminal justice system, which includes the introduction of several mechanisms, such as a pre-sentencing procedure, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

In a statement today, in which he had also announced the government's decision to abolish the mandatory death sentence and substitute the sentence at the discretion of the court, Wan Junaidi said that Putrajaya would also be looking into forming a Sentencing Council, sentencing guideline, a Law Commission, introducing prison reforms and executing punishments based on the concept of restorative justice.

“The decision on this matter shows the government's priority to ensure that the rights of all parties are protected and guaranteed, thus reflecting the transparency of the country's leadership in improving the country's dynamic criminal justice system.

“The government also expresses its highest appreciation for the commitment given by the Special Committee on Substitute Sentences on Mandatory Death Penalty in producing this study report which is the basis for a more systematic and effective change in the country's criminal justice system,” Wan Junaidi added.

He also confirmed that the Cabinet has agreed that further scrutiny and study be carried out on the proposed substitute sentence for 11 offences carrying the mandatory death penalty, one offence under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 [Act 234] 2 and 22 other offences which carry the death penalty but at the discretion of the court.

This further study will be carried out in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) Legal Affairs Division, the Prime Minister’s Department and other interested ministries and departments.