KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The government has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty and substitute sentence at the discretion of the court, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced.

In a statement today, he also confirmed that the Cabinet has agreed that further scrutiny and study be carried out on the proposed substitute sentence for 11 offences carrying the mandatory death penalty, one offence under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 [Act 234] 2 and 22 other offences which carry the death penalty but at the discretion of the court.

This further study will be carried out in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) Legal Affairs Division, the Prime Minister’s Department and other interested ministries and departments.

MORE TO COME