IPOH, June 5 — The foul stench led to the discovery of 15 pieces of cut-up body parts of an elderly woman, believed to have been killed by her own son, in a sewage tank at a house in Taman Kerian, Parit Buntar yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they rushed to the 68-year-old victim's house to conduct an investigation after receiving a complaint of an unusually bad smell from the neighbours.

“An inspection at the back of the house later found body parts in the sewage tank which was covered with wooden planks,” he said when met by reporters at the Kinta district Malaysia Sports League programme at X Park Sunway City.

He said the police had previously received a report from the victim’s daughter about the mother’s disappearance a few days ago after the suspect told her that the senior citizen had disappeared after leaving the house and failed to return.

“We believe that the suspect is suffering from mental problems and a remand application will be made today to assist in further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He said the case was deemed solved with the arrest of the 42-year-old suspect and the investigation paper would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

Yesterday, police arrested a suspect who is believed to have killed and mutilated his mother's body due to dissatisfaction with the division of his late father's estate.

The arrest was made following the discovery of pieces of meat resembling human limbs in the sewage tank of the house at about 3.30pm.

The victim lived alone with the suspect in the house for the past 12 years after her husband died and they were selling second-hand items.

Police also seized a machete, two knives and items believed to have been used by the suspect to commit the alleged murder and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama