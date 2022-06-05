The ‘baby croc’ which was said to have attacked Bohri. — Utusan Borneo pic via Borneo Post

KUCHING, July 5 — Bohri Jali, 54, managed to cheat death today after managing to escape with only some lacerations on his torso after being attacked by a crocodile at Kampung Tabuan Melayu here this morning.

Bohri was doing some repairs to his house near the riverbank when the attack happened around 10am.

He managed to escape from the jaws of the reptile, which was said to be a relatively small ‘baby croc’, after slapping it on the head.

His daughter, Zairina Bohri, 25, related the incident to reporters when met today, saying that she heard her mother, Shamsiah Narawi, screaming before running out of the house to see what had happened to her father.

“I heard my mother scream: ‘Amoi, bapak kau kenak serang boyak ya!’ (Girl, your father is being attacked by a crocodile!).

“My father was doing repairs to the exterior of the house prior to the attack,” she told Utusan Borneo.

Bohri had since been treated for his wounds at a nearby health clinic.

This is the second crocodile attack reported in Sarawak within a month, the last one being in Telaga Ai involving a seven-year-old boy on May 21.

The boy’s remains had not been found since. — Borneo Post