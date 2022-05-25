Kuala Lumpur Crime Investigation Department chief, SAC Habibi Majinji (left) during the disposal of the goods case of the criminal investigation division at Balai Polis Alam Damai, Kuala Lumpur, 25 May 2022. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Kuala Lumpur police today disposed roughly RM5.1 million worth of trial evidence from cases that have been concluded.

At the official disposal ceremony, Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Habibi Manjiji said the disposal involved a total of 424 cases that have been tried since 2014.

"The disposal is in accordance with Section 407 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and was ordered by the court,” he told reporters.

He added the disposed evidence included confiscated goods from gambling, theft, illegal cryptocurrency mining, and various other contrabands.

"They are from cases in six police districts under the KL police contingent headquarters, namely Dang Wangi, Brickfields, Wangsa Maju, Sentul, Cheras, and Putrajaya,” he said.

Also present in the ceremony that took place at Aman Damai police station in Cheras were representatives from the Attorney-General's Chambers, and the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates Court.