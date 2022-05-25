Dengue is a viral infectious disease transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — Dengue cases across Johor have risen sharply by 43.9 per cent since January, the state executive councillor for health and unity said today.

Ling Tian Soon said dengue fever cases have been rising steadily from the start of the year to the 20th epidemiological week (ME), which is from May 15 to May 21.

He noted there were 57 cases in the previous ME.

"Johor Baru district is the main contributor of dengue cases, which stood at 414 cases (64 per cent), followed by Kulai district, which recorded 109 cases (16.8 per cent).

"A significant increase this year is seen in the Kulai district, with a sharp increase in cases from 24 cases until the 20th ME to 109 cases in the same period this year,” he said a statement.

Ling said the spike in Kulai is attributed to foreign workers, involving transmission in hostels, residences or in factories.

He called on factory owners to make sure their compounds are free of hazards that may become potential breeding ground for the Aedes mosquito that carries the deadly virus.

"Owners of premises found to be breeding Aedes can be slapped with a compound notice for RM500, with possible court action imposed on repeat offenders who will face a maximum fine of RM10,000 or up to two years in prison, or both, if convicted.

"Premises such as factories will also be ordered to close for cleaning purposes (if found to be) massive breeding grounds,” he cautioned.

Dengue is a viral infectious disease transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.

Those infected with dengue will experience symptoms such as fever, skin rashes, headache, joint and muscle aches as well as bleeding under skin.

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry cautioned that the country’s dengue threat is on the rise where 12,942 people had contracted the disease while seven had died up to ME 17 from April 24 to 30.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the figures are on a rise in comparison to 9,270 cases and five deaths reported up to the same period last year.