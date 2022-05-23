JOHOR BARU, May 23 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today challenged Kedah Football Association (KFA) president Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to disclose in detail his allegations about a certain individual "controlling” the Malaysia Football League.

Tunku Ismail, also known as TMJ on his official Twitter account, urged Muhammad Sanusi who is also the Kedah mentri besar, to disclose and name the individual involved.

"Who is he talking about? Give me a name. Even a McDonald's clown can come out with this type of talk.

"Let's have the whole story, bring out the evidence and facts. Every time you sink (go down), you keep making sensational stories to raise your ratings. Typical politician.” the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club owner said in his Twitter post.

On Friday, Muhammad Sanusi triggered controversy after he issued a statement that the sport of football is for all and not certain individuals.

He said there should be no ‘deity’ to be worshipped in local football.

Muhammad Sanusi also claimed that all eyes are now focused on the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) due to several incidents in the country's football scene that are considered very strange.

The recent rift between Muhammad Sanusi and TMJ has been seen as the reason JDT has recalled its forward Syafiq Ahmad from Kedah Darul Aman FC.

Syafiq has been on loan to the Lang Merah team for less than a year as previously agreed, where he has only made nine appearances.