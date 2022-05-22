Tabung Haji group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin speaks during the closing ceremony of Selangor’s Perdana Haj Course Season 1442H/2022M at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam May 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Perdana Haj Course Season 1442H/2022M organised by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is implemented in stages throughout the country from May 15 to May 29.

TH in a statement today said it is the final course for prospective pilgrims as a revision platform and complementary to the Haj courses conducted by TH nationwide. A total of 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims will perform the Haj this year. TH group managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said the main objective of organising the Perdana Haj Course was to produce knowledgeable and confident pilgrims for the Haj.

“The prospective pilgrims go through practical sessions such as for the tawaf, sa’ie, jamrah throwing and other rituals in groups to give a true picture of the Holy Land. Through this course, we show them the real atmosphere during the pilgrimage,” he said.

He also suggested that all prospective pilgrims selected this year attend the Perdana Course which will be held in their respective states.

“Take this opportunity to revise and if there is any question, ask the TH officers and guides present during the course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof advised the prospective pilgrims to come together, respect each other and avoid any fuss to ensure that the pilgrimage would be smooth.

“Most importantly, the prospective pilgrims need to take care of their health from now on. Do light exercise and drink enough water to stay healthy before departing for the Holy Land.

“As the pandemic is not over yet, personal hygiene should be prioritised and if you are not well, go to the TH clinics immediately for treatment to prevent your condition from getting worse,” he said.

A total of 2,700 pilgrims from Selangor participated in the 2022 Perdana Haj Course organised by TH and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque. — Bernama