Plastic waste is seen piled outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat in this file picture taken on October 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, May 22 — The Selangor state government needs to emphasise the importance of regular inspections and assessment of the current operating facilities with legal permits in curbing imported plastic waste pollution.

Honorary secretary of Sahabat Alam Malaysia, S. Mageswari in a statement today said this was necessary to ensure compliance with the environmental regulations and to avoid shady deals with illegal premises or accepting imported plastic waste from other states. “It is vital for the enforcement agencies to check every international waste shipment and shippers involved in the waste trade in order to ‘plug the leak’ at its source,” she added.

The state government was also reminded of the dangers of plastic waste contamination claimed to be produced by several waste paper recycling plants currently operating in Kuala Langat.

“The state government also needs to be alert of the e-waste imports which have been steadily increasing in recent years based on our recent field survey that found dumpsites at Sri Cheeding, Banting, comprising among others, shredded plastics from e-waste,” said Mageswari. “It is also vital that other states like Penang, Kedah and Johor to follow suit and commit to banning waste imports and impose strict policies on waste processing factories.

“We need to stop importing waste from other countries and focus on prioritising waste reduction, waste separation at source, safe recycling and composting organic waste, as well as building the institutional capacity to facilitate a safe, non-toxic circular economy led by the local recycling operators,” she said.

Last Thursday (May 19), the Selangor government set five policies with regard to the operation of factories and premises processing recycled plastic waste in the state to prevent pollution.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said the policy was agreed upon and approved through the 12/2020 State Executive Council meeting on May 11.

As a result of the agreement, the import of recycled plastic waste for the purpose of recovery or final disposal for all factories that carry out plastic recycling processes is not allowed. — Bernama