A man sits in front of a PKR flag painted on a roller shutter in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. PKR’s Election Committee (JPP) has revealed that eight divisions in four states will have to redo their elections. - Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — PKR’s Election Committee (JPP) has revealed that eight divisions in four states will have to redo their elections and therefore have to postpone the announcement of the unofficial results tomorrow.

JPP chairperson Zaliha Mustafa told Malaysiakini that five divisions in Kelantan — Ketereh, Bachok, Tumpat as well as Dungun in Terengganu — had to redo their polls due to ‘technical glitches’.

She said the issues stemmed from the party’s Adil application which they are using to update the electoral roll as well as for the party’s elections.

She said that the technical glitches in the two states happened on day one of the party polls.

“We have both online and offline mode in the mobile app, in which the directive given to those on the ground is to apply online when the internet is okay. However, there was some misunderstanding and miscommunication,” she was quoted saying. “In Kedah, we will hold a re-poll in Padang Serai as there were grouses among candidates,” she added.

Last Wednesday it was reported that over 200 complaints related to rule violations during the party polls this year were received.

Then yesterday, the ninth day of the party’s polls, saw tensions rise at the Shah Alam branch which had to be postponed due to infrastructure problems.

Zaliha said there were no elements of sabotage as some party members claimed.

“I haven’t got any report on this yet, but it could be miscommunication. Our coordinators had coordinated with all the divisions in the past weeks to ensure things were done smoothly,” she reportedly said. Zaliha said the re-polling dates have not been decided for Hulu Selangor as other states are still having their elections.

Elections in Selangor — the state with the most PKR members — is set to take place on May 21 while Perak, Sabah and Sarawak will vote on May 22.

Apart from physical voting, online voting will also be held through the ADIL application which will be implemented from May 18 to May 20.