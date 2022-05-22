KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 will finally open next month after it was delayed since last year. Also known as MRT 2, the entire Putrajaya Line covers a span of 57.7km with a total of 36 stations from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya.

MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 stations

According to Free Malaysia Today, MRT Corporation has confirmed that the Putrajaya line Phase 1 will start operations from 3pm on Thursday, 16th June 2022. Under the Phase 1, there will be a total of 12 stations as listed below:

• Kwasa Damansara

• Kampung Selamat

• Sungai Buloh

• Damansara Damai

• Sri Damansara Barat

• Sri Damansara Sentral

• Sri Damansara Timur

• Metro Prima

• Kepong Baru

• Jinjang

• Sri Delima

• Kampung Batu

Take note that Sungai Buloh, Kampung Selamat and Kwasa Damansara stations were originally part of the MRT Kajang Line. The stations were closed in October 2021 and are now part of the MRT Putrajaya Line.

All 12 stations are above ground and eight of them offer Park ‘n Ride facilities. In terms of interchanges, both Sungai Buloh and Sri Damansara Timur stations are connected to KTM Port Klang Line, while the Kampung Batu station is connected to KTM Seremban Line.

Meanwhile, passengers from MRT Kajang Line can switch to MRT Putrajaya Line seamlessly with the same level platform at Kwasa Damansara station. The next interchange between MRT Kajang Line and Putrajaya Line is at Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), which also allows seamless transfers.

MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 2 to open in January 2023

Phase 2 of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which connects Kampung Batu to Putrajaya. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Phase 2 of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which connects Kampung Batu to Putrajaya is currently scheduled to open in January 2023. It will go through the heart of Kuala Lumpur city centre with underground stations such as Titiwangsa, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Ampang Park, Persiaran KLCC and TRX. The second phase of the line covers 24 stations plus additional 4 provision stations.

MRT Putrajaya Line uses Hyundai-Rotem train sets

Hyundai-Rotem train on MRT Putrajaya Line. — MRTCorp picture via SoyaCincau

Unlike the MRT Kajang Line which uses Siemens Inspiro train sets, the new Putrajaya Line uses Hyundai-Rotem train sets that come with a distinctive duck face design in red. The new MRT line will have a total of 49 driverless train sets consisting of four cars with a maximum capacity of 1,204 passengers per train. The trains have a maximum speed of 100km/h and they will operate with a frequency of 3.5 minutes during peak hours.

MRT 3 Phase 1 to begin operations in 2028

In case you missed it, the MRT 3 Circle Line which was previously shelved by the previous Pakatan Harapan is now back on the table. Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong announced that the Circle Line is expected to be fully completed by 2030 and it will start partial operations in 2028. As the name implies, the MRT 3 line forms a loop, allowing commuters to travel across different ends of the Klang Valley without going through the city centre. You can check out the full map below with the existing transit network. — SoyaCincau