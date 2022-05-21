KOTA KINABALU, May 21 ― The overall security in Sabah, both land and sea, is under control following the just concluded Philippines elections, said State Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said there were no reports of threats directed towards Sabah following the Philippines elections early this month.

“Our police force has always been, and will continue to be on high alert and prepared to face any eventualities and threats, and work hard to keep the sovereignty of this nation,” he said.

Jauteh added cross border crimes such as smuggling do happen occasionally but all the security forces were doing their best to monitor and prevent such incidents from happening the best they could.

“Our coastline is over a thousand kilometers long, and it is a challenge to monitor the whole stretch at all times,” he explained.

He therefore urged the public to continue to work together with security forces in keeping the country safe from criminals.

“We hope the public will continue to report any suspicious activities or people if they heard or suspect anything, and keep this ongoing relations between the cops and community strong,” he said.

Jauteh said this during the Sabah Police Contingent’s monthly gathering yesterday.

He also witnessed the handing over of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head post from outgoing Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusuh Mat Tais to Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Kassim.

Mohd Yusuh will officially retire on May 22 after serving in the police force for 36 years since February 2, 1986. ― Borneo Post