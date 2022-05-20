Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the matter has yet to be discussed at the PN supreme council because it is more focused on its direction in the general election. — Bernama pic

PAGOH, May 20 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) supports the proposal for an early distribution of seats among its component parties in preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15), said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, he said the matter has yet to be discussed at the PN supreme council because it is more focused on its direction in the general election.

“I support if we complete the distribution of seats faster, in the early stages, there will be problems such as clash (in certain seats), but if we can resolve the problem early, we can overcome it so as not to interfere with our efforts to win the next general election,” he said when met at the Pagoh parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri Open House here today.

On Wednesday, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah was reported to have said that PAS had discussed on the distribution of seats with Bersatu. — Bernama