The former state education minister said he has not been officially accepted, however, when met at the state Barisan Nasional Hari Raya celebration today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, May 19 — Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yaacob said he has applied to join a Barisan Nasional party, believed to be Umno, some seven months after leaving Parti Warisan.

The former state education minister said he has not been officially accepted, however, when met at the state Barisan Nasional Hari Raya celebration here today.

“I’ve mentioned I support GRS and the prime minister. I've made a decision, but it's not announced yet,” he said.

“I’ve the intention to join BN, I filled out the form, so I’m just waiting now,” he said.

When asked for an immediate reaction, Sabah BN chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said the application has been provisionally accepted.

“I’ve asked him many times to join. We will inform you in one to two days, but we agree in principle,” said Bung.

Yusof had been with Umno since 1995 but contested in the 2018 general election under a Parti Warisan ticket and won.

He won his Sindumin seat again in the 2020 snap polls, but just over a year later announced he was quitting the party to become an independent but supporting the ruling coalition.