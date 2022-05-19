Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the DPT BLN4/2022 is open for 30 days starting from today until June 17. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for April 2022 (DPT BLN4/2022), which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the DPT BLN4/2022 is open for 30 days starting from today until June 17.

He said DPT BLN4/2022 contained the names of 40,201 citizens aged 18 years and above in the period of April 1 to 30, 2022 who were automatically registered as new voters; 9,972 registered voters who changed constituencies and 3,669 voters who changed status or category of voters.

Ikmalrudin said the commission provided five methods of review, namely, through EC portals at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portals of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

In addition, the review could also be done through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak mobile app and EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“EC urges citizens aged 18 and above in April this year and any registered voter who has applied for change of constituencies or status to check their names in DPT BLN4/2022.

“If they find that their names are not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filing in Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the State EC office concerned,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D and go to the relevant EC office.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day during the review period of the DPT BLN4/2022,” he added. — Bernama