Cop under probe for blaming harassment, stalking of cosplayer on outfit

The cosplayer alleged that the officer told her to 'go back to school and not do unseemly things like this'. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A male police officer is reportedly being investigated for victim-blaming statements directed at a cosplayer who lodged a police report over stalking and harassment.

The police officer will be investigated for his breach in discipline, according to Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid, as reported by Malaysiakini yesterday.

“We will also release a statement [on the matter] soon,” he was quoted saying in the report.

The cosplayer had earlier tweeted the alleged remark made by the police personnel: “You dress like this, take pictures like this, these are your consequences. You are in the wrong too.”

She was at the Kelana Jaya police station yesterday to report incidents of harassment by a stalker at the booth she had set up for the Anime Fest at Paradigm Mall this past weekend.

In her follow-up tweets, she alleged that the officer told her to “go back to school and not do unseemly things like this” and not to do such things if she was not a model signed to an agency.