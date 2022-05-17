National Water Services Commission signs MoU with 12 water operators for crisis options

SPAN in a statement today said the memorandum was an initiative of SPAN and water operators in creating a joint venture and strategic cooperation to provide assistance during water supply crises. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 12 water operators under its supervision for any eventual cooperation if a water crisis arises due to natural or unforeseen disasters.

The MoU was signed by SPAN chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman with water operators in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan and was witnessed by Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

SPAN in a statement today said the memorandum was an initiative of SPAN and water operators in creating a joint venture and strategic cooperation to provide assistance during water supply crises.

According to SPAN, the first MoU was signed on November 3, 2015 and the agreement needs to be reviewed as there are structural amendments to water operators in several states.

“SPAN acts as a coordinator for assistance among water operators.

“Water operators during a supply crisis in an operating area can submit an application to SPAN to seek assistance from other water operators,” he said.

SPAN will review the appropriateness of the application before approving it and subsequently obtain consent from other operators to assist the party involved. If necessary, SPAN will also coordinate assistance from other agencies such as providing specifically trained manpower. Other assistance is to provide equipment and machinery like portable power generators, tanker trucks and portable static tanks and mobilise a relief mission within 24 hours after receiving a request.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim in the same statement said the memorandum was made to standardise any assistance extended and resolve any dispute through negotiations.

He hoped that all water operators under the supervision of SPAN can work together based on the principle of loyal partners in providing assistance as one entity, in line with the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia concept of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Bernama