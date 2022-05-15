PM Ismail Sabri: Appreciate the values of tolerance, love while celebrating Wesak Day

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on Keluarga Malaysia to appreciate the values of tolerance, love and kindness to fellow human beings in conjunction with the Wesak Day. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to appreciate the values of tolerance, love and kindness to fellow human beings in conjunction with the Wesak Day celebration, today.

In a post on his Facebook account, he said the festival was celebrated to commemorate the main philosophy of doing good to fellow human beings and doing charity work, apart from tolerance and love.

Ismail Sabri said all festivals are celebrated in an atmosphere of love and respect in harmony.

“Happy Wesak Day to all Malaysian Buddhists.

“Let’s appreciate the values of tolerance, love and kindness to fellow human beings as a Keluarga Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama