Firefighters rescue 13 stranded by Lubuk Ujik water surge in Pahang

KUANTAN, May 15 — The quick action of firefighters managed to rescue 13 individuals, who were stranded following a water surge incident at Lubuk Ujik, Taman Che Minah Sayang, Maran, today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Ismail Abdul Ghani, said that they received an emergency call at 2.07pm, and six officers and personnel from the Maran Fire and Rescue station were deployed to the scene.

He said that upon arrival, they found that there were six adults and seven children from two families from Muadzam Shah, Rompin, who were stranded following the water surge incident.

“The rescue operation was carried out using personal flotation devices (PFD) and ropes, by means of river crossing techniques. All of them were rescued and the operation ended at 4.10pm,” said Ismail in a statement today. — Bernama