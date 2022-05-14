PKR polls: Smooth voting in Johor, slightly heated in Kedah

The PKR elections 2022 that entered its second day today went smoothly.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Things got a little heated among some division party members in Kedah, but apart from that the PKR elections 2022 that entered its second day today went on smoothly.

Polling for the central leadership, division and wings posts in Kedah and Johor kicked off at 9am and ended at 5pm.

In Kedah, State Elections Commitee (JPP) coordinator Datuk Rashid Din said the voting process involved 15 divisions, namely Sungai Petani, Padang Serai, Kulim Bandar Baharu, Merbok, Sik, Jerai, Baling, Kubang Pasu, Alor Setar, Langkawi, Padang Terap, Kuala Kedah, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Jerlun.

“Except for some verbal arguments, all went well. There were technical problems that caused some delay in the polling process but they were rectified soon enough,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said voting in 14 divisions went smoothly, however, in one branch, Padang Serai, voting was delayed to noon due to dissatisfaction over several matters.

In Johor, state PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the voting process went smoothly without any issues.

He said a total of 57,162 PKR members were eligible to vote in-person at all 26 divsions, namely Tebrau, Kulai, Iskandar Puteri, Batu Pahat, Ledang, Sekijang, Simpang Renggam, Segamat, Johor Bahru, Pasir Gudang, Muar, Pulai, Pagoh, Labis, Pontian, Parit Sulong, Kluang, Sembrong, Bakri, Sri Gading, Kota Tinggi, Pengerang, Ayer Hitam, Tenggara, Mersing and Tanjong Piai.

Meanwhile, JPP chairman Zaliha Mustafa said the elections committee had agreed to postpone voting at five divisions in Kelantan, namely Tumpat, Bachok, Pengkalan Chepa, Ketereh and Gua Musang, to a date to be announced later.

The party’s election that began yesterday in Kelantan and Terengganu will continue tomorrow in Pahang and the Federal Territories, followed by Perlis, Penang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan on May 16.

Voting in Selangor will take place on May 21 and May 22 in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak. Party members abroad will vote online on May 17 while the rest of online voters will do so from May 18-20 through the ADIL application. — Bernama