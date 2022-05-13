Lorry driver pleads not guilty to robbing television news presenter in PJ

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — A part -time lorry driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing a television news presenter last week.

Muhammad Qayyum Mazlan, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Jamaludin Mat.

He was charged with robbing Khairul Rizuan Azizan, 34, of a Fossil bag worth RM500 and RM100 in cash by the roadside near Exclusive Perdana, Damansara Perdana here at 3.40pm last May 5.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and is also liable to fine or whipping, upon conviction.

The court allowed Khairul Rizuan bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set June 20 for mention.

Khairul Rizuan was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at the nearest police station once a month, as well as to not intimidate the victim and witnesses.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim, while the accused was represented by lawyer Kailash Sharma. — Bernama