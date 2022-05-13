Covid-19: Health Ministry to supply 3,000 courses of Paxlovid in preparation for Haj season, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said medical staff would assess patient suitability before prescribing the antiviral drug to pilgrims who have tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) will supply at least 3,000 Paxlovid courses in preparation to treat pilgrims if they contracted Covid-19 while performing the Haj.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said medical staff would assess patient suitability before prescribing the antiviral drug to pilgrims who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Apart from this antiviral drug, prevention measures and infection control will be increased to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection as well as other infectious diseases,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the government has approved a total of RM5 million to fund health services for Malaysian pilgrims this year which includes the procurement of medicines and medical equipment as well as airfare and allowances for medical staff.

He said the MoH also encouraged prospective pilgrims aged between 18 and over 60 who are at clinical risk of having severe illnesses to take the opportunity to get a second booster shot before leaving for the holy land, adding, however, the second booster shot is voluntary.

Meanwhile, Khairy said a total of 255 medical staff will assist Tabung Haji on this year’s Haj operations, consisting of 128 experienced staff who had participated in previous operations and 127 new personnel, from various categories such as medicine, pharmacy, nurses, healthcare and spiritual care assistants. — Bernama