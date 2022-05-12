In Penang, motorcyclist killed in 13-vehicle crash

South Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said the victim, Tang Hai Kok, 46, died on the scene from serious injuries to his body and head during the 6.20pm crash. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

NIBONG TEBAL, May 12 — A motorcyclist was killed after being involved in a 13-vehicle crash at Jalan Batu Kawan, Simpang Ampat here yesterday, South Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said.

The victim, Tang Hai Kok, 46, died on the scene from serious injuries to his body and head during the 6.20pm crash, he added.

“According to investigations, the crash occurred when a trailer suffered brake problems and hit 12 other vehicles — eight cars, two motorcycles a four-wheel drive vehicle and a van that were all lined up.

“Besides the motorcyclist who was killed, another motorcyclist, a woman, 64, suffered injuries to her leg and left shoulder,” he said when contacted today.

The 28-year-old male driver of the trailer was detained for further investigation and tested negative for drugs, Lee said, adding that the victim’s remains were sent to Sungai Bakap Hospital for autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama