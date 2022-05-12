Immediate aid for victims of flash floods in Janda Baik, says chief secretary to govt

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali also expressed his appreciation to security forces and rescue personnel for their swift action in rescuing the victims. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, May 12 — The government will channel immediate assistance to 160 families affected by flash floods in Janda Baik, Pahang, to help the victims undertake cleaning and repair works, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Zuki went to the flood-hit location today to extend assistance of RM1,000 to each victim.

“I have also instructed all agencies involved in disaster management to provide a holistic solution related to this disaster, including short-, medium- and long-term plans,” he said on his official Facebook page.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, through his official Facebook page today, said Mohd Zuki would represent him to deliver emergency aid from the government as he is currently in the United States to attend the Asean-US Special Summit in Washington.

The field trip to Janda Baik was also attended by representatives from several agencies including the director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Ruji Ubi, director-general of the National Disaster Management Agency Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf and director-general of the Drainage and Irrigation Department Datuk Md Nasir Md Noh.

Mohd Zuki also expressed his appreciation to security forces and rescue personnel for their swift action in rescuing the victims.

“Let us all pray that this disaster will pass soon and will not recur,” he said.

Continuous heavy rain since 3am yesterday caused flash floods and landslides in Janda Baik, affecting more than 140 houses in Kampung Sum-Sum, Kampung Lampin, Kampung Cheringin and Kampung Pulau Santap. — Bernama