What’s the role of PKR deputy president? Here’s what Saifuddin and Rafizi say

PKR elections will be held state by state from May 17 to 22. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, May 11 — During a debate this afternoon, PKR deputy president candidates, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Rafizi Ramli, revealed different perspectives on what the role entails when supporting president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Rafizi, who is known for his outspoken personality, said that a deputy president should act in sync with the maturity of the president, giving fresh ideas and adopting an aggressive approach instead of just being a “yes man”.

“The deputy president’s job is not about what the president wants. (It should not be) him (the deputy) just expressing loyalty from the sidelines as what is happening now.

“In fact, the deputy president’s job is to be quicker, more creative, and more aggressive when campaigning, especially in a situation where a large proportion of our electorate is young voters,” he said during the debate.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said a deputy president should help the president manage talents in the PKR leadership in order to strengthen the party and ensure that its house is in order.

“The primary business of a party is to win elections. To do that, a party must be united, compact and functional.

“The secret to PKR’s strength is our pool and variety of talents and it is important to find ways to help the people.

“People would not vote for us if we do not put our house in order,” he said in his concluding remarks for the debate.

PKR elections will be held state by state from May 17 to 22.