Flash floods in Sabah force eight schools to shut

SK Yuk Sin was among eight schools in Sabah affected by floods. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Education Department

KOTA KINABALU, May 10 — Downpours in Sabah’s west coast and interior yesterday forced eight schools in three districts to close temporarily.

State Education Department director Datuk Mistrine Radin today said 2,425 students were shut out from schools in Beaufort, Tenom and Penampang following flash floods which have affected access or facilities in the schools.

The schools affected in Beaufort are SMK St Paul with 521 students, SK Lago (94), and SK Bukau (184); while in Tenom, SK Gumisi (166), SK Ladong Sapong (208), SJKC Yuk Syn (64), and SK Inubai (203) were affected.

In Penampang, SK Tombovo with 985 students was shut.

SK Gumisi was inundated by floods. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Education Department

“The students will be given lessons online (PdPR) as they wait for conditions to improve,” she said.

She said authorities were hoping that classes could resume by tomorrow, as cleanup and other related activities have been carried out.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning that thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected for Tawau and Sandakan (Kinabatangan and Sandakan) until 2pm today.

Beaufort and Tenom were hit by floods over the past few days and 100 people from 31 families have been evacuated from Tenom.