Domestic Trade Ministry to investigate AirAsia’s flights delay issue, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will conduct an investigation on the issue of delays and rescheduling of domestic flights involving AirAsia.

While taking note of consumers’ grievances and complaints, its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the issue of flight delays to various destinations in the country had been detected since the end of last month and was still ongoing.

“KPDNHEP will continue to conduct investigations from the aspect of consumers’ interest and work with the Transport Ministry to resolve this issue and ensure it does not continue,” he said in a Twitter post today.

Through the Twitter thread, Nanta also shared some complaints and grievances of consumers who were dissatisfied with the rescheduling of AirAsia flights, which were posted on social media.

He also reminded consumers of their right to claim compensation to continue their journey, adding that this was subject to several factors and reasons for flight delays or cancellations, based on information from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) website at http://mavcom.my.

The compensation may include meals, phone calls and internet access (for delays of two hours or more); hotel accommodation and transportation (for delays of five hours or more); and a full refund or alternative flight if the original flight is cancelled.

The only exemption to getting the compensation is in the event of ‘extraordinary circumstances’ including security risks or extreme weather conditions which the airline cannot anticipate.

“If you feel that you have not been adequately compensated, please lodge a formal complaint with the airline before contacting Mavcom,” he said. — Bernama