Kelantan MB urges KTMB to continue with festive season special train service

TUMPAT, May 8 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has been urged to continue the special express train service offered during the festive season to reduce traffic congestion in Kelantan during the “balik kampung” exodus.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the initiative would help to fulfil the needs of those looking for alternative ways to return to their villages or hometowns for the festive occasion.

“As we know, traffic flow in Kelantan is always congested, especially during the festive season, so with this special express train, it helps reduce congestion and road accidents,” he told a press conference after flagging-off the Keluarga Malaysia Aidilfitri Special Express Train Service at the Wakaf Bharu KTM Station, here last night.

Also present was KTMB Chief Operating Officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha.

Ahmad said the overwhelming response for Keluarga Malaysia Aidilfitri Special Express Train Service by the public could be used by KTMB as a yardstick to continue the make available the service during the festive season.

“Apart from the affordable fare, this special train has become an option and is well received because it is equipped with facilities such as coach with beds, toilets and a cafe.

“Despite the long journey, the train service helps to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and also provides a safer travel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zain said the Keluarga Malaysia Special Express Train service for the Tumpat-KL Sentral route offered a total of 696 seats and is expected to arrive at its final destination at 3.04pm today (May 8).

“Based on our record, 803 tickets had been sold, which exceeded the number of seats offered as there are passengers getting on and off at several sectors along the route.

“We are conducting a study on whether or not to continue this special express train service,” he added.

The Keluarga Malaysia Aidilfitri Special Express Train left KL Sentral with a total of 815 passengers returning home for Hari Raya last April 29. — Bernama