Traffic still heavy towards Klang Valley

The traffic flow situation from the north side of the North-South Highway to the capital has started to be congested with city dwellers’ vehicles starting to return after the Aidilfitri holiday, Kuala Lumpur, May 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Several major highways heading to the Klang Valley are still experiencing heavy traffic as many are taking the advantage of free toll on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the East Coast Expressway (LPT) from midnight last night until tomorrow to return home after the Aidilfitri holidays.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) when contacted said as of 9.30 pm, traffic was slow from Pendang to the Gurun rest area (RnR), from Gurun to Sungai Petani, Permatang to Perai, Kuala Kangsar to Sungai Perak, Ipoh Utara to Simpang Pulai and from Gopeng to Tapah RnR.

The spokesman said for those travelling from the south, an increase in the number of vehicles was recorded from Yong Peng to Ayer Hitam, Machap to Kulai and Tangkak to Jasin and from the Pedas Linggi stop area to Seremban.

Meanwhile, from the east coast, high traffic flow occurred at the east Bentong junction towards Bukit Tinggi.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free line at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1800-887752 as well as its Twitter account at http: //www.twitter .com/LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama