Number of flood victims in Pontian district drops to 21 as at 8am

JOHOR BARU, May 6 ― The number of flash flood victims in Pontian district has dropped to 51 individuals from 11 families as at 8am after a relief centre was closed yesterday.

Pontian district disaster management committee in a statement informed that Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Bunian which had sheltered 117 victims from 20 families was closed at 6pm yesterday.

“Two relief centres are still operating. There are 32 victims from seven families at SK Seri Bukit Panjang, while SK Melayu Raya is housing four families comprising 19 members,” read the statement.

According to the secretariat, continuous heavy rain for the past two days had caused floodwaters to rise in Kampung Seri Segambut, Kampung Bukit Panjang and Kampung Jasa Sepakat. ― Bernama