Dr Mahathir wants govt to disclose ‘secret’ terms of settlement with ex-AG Apandi

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that as a key witness in the case, he was not even informed of the terms of the settlement. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed discontent over the government’s move to resolve out of court the suit filed by former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali against both himself and the government.

The former prime minister and current Langkawi MP said that as a key witness in the case, he was not even informed of the terms of the settlement.

“I wrote to the AG. I do not agree with the way the settlement was made. I feel that the government should not bow down to the fact that the termination of Apandi's service is in accordance with all the affairs and powers available to the government.

“I do not understand why the terms of the settlement should be kept secret from me and the people. The people have a right to know. Especially if it involves compensation,” Dr Mahathir wrote in a Facebook post today.

On April 13, it was reported that the suit filed by Apandi against Dr Mahathir over the termination of the former’s contract as AG was settled amicably in the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, who represented Apandi as the plaintiff in the case, said the terms of settlement could not be revealed.

Commenting further, Dr Mahathir questioned the need for compensation if the case was settled following the law.

“What compensation should be paid if the action taken was in accordance with the law? Where is the principle of the Rule of Law?

“I am of the opinion that the solution of providing such large compensation for a person who fails to perform his responsibilities properly is very regrettable at any time.

“I plead not guilty and am prepared for Apandi's claim to be tried in court,” he said.

He added that his actions followed the prescribed procedure by advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to terminate Apandi’s service as AG.

“When I testified to the AG (Tan Sri Idrus Harun) for the preparation of Apandi's suit against me, I was informed that the termination process was correct and in accordance with the procedures and Rule of Law.

“They informed me that the government and I had given the correct advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for Apandi to be terminated,” he added.

It was reported that Apandi had filed the suit on October 13, 2020, naming Dr Mahathir and the government, respectively as first and second defendants, seeking among others a declaration of termination of his contract as the AG, made by the former prime minister, as invalid.