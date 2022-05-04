Perlis Immigration director: Malaysia-Thai border checkpoint at Padang Besar opens tomorrow

A sign is seen at the Malaysia-Thailand border at Padang Besar. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KANGAR, May 4 — The Malaysia-Thai border checkpoint at Padang Besar will be opened tomorrow, said Perlis Immigration director Khairul Amin Taib.

He said the border gate will be opened according to its operating hours from 6am until 10pm.

“Travellers from Thailand have to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MoH),” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Khairul Amin said according to the SOP set by MoH, travellers are required to be fully vaccinated and must provide complete travel documents, among others.

“All travellers can enter and exit through the Padang Besar border gate starting tomorrow according to the SOP that has been set,” he said. — Bernama