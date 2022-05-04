On International Firefighters Day, PM Ismail Sabri says firefighters are pride of the nation

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob paid glowing tribute to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia on International Firefighters Day today. — Picture via Twitter/Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob paid glowing tribute to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) who are always committed in shouldering the responsibility for the safety of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

In conjunction with International Firefighters Day, he described the fire-fighting force as national heroes and frontliners who are always ready to answer the call of duty.

“Ever ready for every disaster, with a burning desire to go to the rescue of Keluarga Malaysia for the task entrusted to them.

“Thank you to the country’s firefighters and rescuers. Happy International Firefighters Day... firefighters the frontliners of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said via his Facebook post today.

International Firefighters Day is celebrated every May 4 and this year’s theme is ‘Firefighters the Frontliners of Keluarga Malaysia’. — Bernama