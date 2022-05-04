Education Ministry will take appropriate action to resolve contract teacher issue, says minister

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said that the matter related to the teacher's concern about the expiring CoS contract was raised in the comments section on his social media accounts recently and drew his attention. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 ― Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin wanted the issue of teachers appointed in June 2020 on a contract of service (CoS) basis, whose contracts expiring this June to be given attention and resolved immediately.

Radzi, in a post on his Facebook and Twitter accounts today, said that the matter related to the teacher's concern about the expiring CoS contract was raised in the comments section on his social media accounts recently and drew his attention.

“I have instructed that this matter be given attention and resolved immediately. MoE (Ministry of Education) and SPP (Education Service Commission) are taking appropriate action in accordance with the existing rules and procedures,” he said.

He said an announcement on the matter would be made once the process was completed.

He added that the MoE was concerned about the issues raised by the community about education and was committed to doing the best for the well-being of the education of the country’s future generation. ― Bernama