MetMalaysia: No significant, extreme weather conditions during Aidilfitri

People wearing protective face masks shop for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur, April 21, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — No significant and extreme weather is expected during the Aidilfitri celebrations, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia said in a statement today that thunderstorms are expected to occur on Tuesday (May 3) morning in one or two areas in Perlis, Penang, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, West Johor, Sabah (Kudat and Sandakan) and Sarawak (Sarikei, Mukah and Sibu).

Similar weather conditions are expected to occur in several areas in west Sabah and Labuan, and in one or two areas in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, East Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah (Sandakan), west and central Sarawak in the evening.

Meanwhile, at night, thunderstorms are forecast for one or two areas in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu (Interior and Sandakan), and Sarawak (Kapit, Miri, and Limbang).

The statement stated that thunderstorms are expected to occur in one or two places in Penang, and in coastal areas in Kedah, Perak, Selangor, West Johor and Sabah (Kudat and Sandakan) on Wednesday morning (May 4).

A similar situation is expected in the evening in one or two areas in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, East Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan, while at night, in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah (Interior and West Coast), and Sarawak (Kapit, Miri and Limbang).

The public has been advised to be more cautious and to follow the development of the weather situation and to always obtain the latest weather forecast information through the MetMalaysia website at www.met.gov.my. — Bernama