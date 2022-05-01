Khairy tells public to oblige if politely asked to wear mask at crowded places

People shopping in Kuala Lumpur after Covid-19 SOPs were relaxed starting today, May 1, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has encouraged people to still wear their masks outdoors if the location becomes visibly crowded.

He said people should think about protecting those still vulnerable to Covid-19, especially the elderly, even after public health authorities begin loosening the mandatory mask requirement.

“Post May 1st mask etiquette: If you are outdoors and it’s visibly getting crowded and someone (especially an elderly person) politely asks you to wear a mask because they are concerned for their safety, please oblige,” the minister said on Twitter.

Putrajaya has lifted most of the Covid-19 restrictions including social distancing and wearing face masks outdoors, announcing new protocols that took effect starting today as part of the transition towards normalcy.

Two days ago, Khairy announced several new Covid-19 guidelines to mark Malaysia’s transition to endemicity, mainly six regulations.