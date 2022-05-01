New Covid-19 SOP: Things you need to know

As the country enters the endemic phase, Putrajaya has lifted most of the Covid-19 restrictions. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — As the country enters the endemic phase, Putrajaya has lifted most of the Covid-19 restrictions including social distancing and wearing face masks outdoors.

Two days ago, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced several new Covid-19 guidelines to mark Malaysia’s transition to endemicity, mainly six regulations.

Besides the Health Ministry, yesterday Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Radzi Md Jidin also announced several restrictions being lifted to echo the country’s call for the transition.

Face masks

Both ministries have lifted wearing face masks and made it optional for outdoor activities. However, it is still mandatory to wear face masks indoors including in any public transport or e-hailing ride.

Social distancing

Both ministries announced that physical distancing is only encouraged when not wearing masks.

The mandatory QR code scanning through MySejahtera mobile application and vaccination status verification has been dropped. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MySejahtera QR code and vaccination status

Both ministries have dropped the mandatory QR code scanning through MySejahtera mobile application and vaccination status verification before entering premises.

However both ministries stressed that it is still mandatory for people who are under quarantine or observing Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

Covid-19 positive

Two days ago, the Health Ministry announced that if a person tests positive for Covid-19, one has to be quarantined for seven days and will be given an option to undergo a “supervised” RTK-Ag test on the fourth day and can be released if tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has announced that if students or staff in a school tested positive for Covid-19, one has to observe a quarantine period.

Travellers are pictured at KLIA in Sepang April 1, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Travellers

For travellers, Khairy said that no pre-departure or on-arrival Covid-19 test needs to be conducted for the fully vaccinated.

However, for partially and unvaccinated people they will have to undergo RT-PCR test two days before departure and a supervised RTK-Ag test within 24 hours of arrival as well as observe a quarantine period for five days.

The requirement for Covid-19 insurance for travellers before entering Malaysia has also been dropped.

Negative sectors list

After two years of being in a limbo, certain sectors such as nightclubs, and all which were in the negative list under National Security Council (NSC) will be allowed to fully operate starting May 15.

During the two years of pandemic, the Malaysian education system had been going back and forth on whether to conduct the classes online or in person. — Picture by Devan Manuel Other new regulations announced by Education Ministry

School canteens, sports and recreational activities are now allowed to operate as usual, parents visiting students in boarding schools is now allowed.

Other than that, Radzi also announced that school uniforms were encouraged but will be compulsory when the second term starts on May 12.

The ministry also said that current guidelines for assessment and examination will be used until May 17 this year.

It also stated that special school admission appeal results for level one and four would be out on April 29.

And finally the ministry said that physical registration for special schools for level one and four will start from May 13 to May 16 this year.

After two years, the country will move towards endemicity which is almost reminiscent of the days before Covid-19 arrived in Malaysia.

During the two years of pandemic, the Malaysian education system had been going back and forth on whether to conduct the classes online or in person resulting in some students, especially the ones from lower income groups, being left behind as they were unable to get access to gadgets.

Currently the cumulative Covid-19 cases as of yesterday was 4,443,318, and the virus has taken the lives of 35,536 people since the pandemic started.