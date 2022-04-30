CovidNow: 831,523 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated as of yesterday

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,528,733 children within the same age, or 43 per cent of their population, haver received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― A total of 831,523 children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia, or 23.4 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,528,733 children within the same age, or 43 per cent of their population, haver received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents between the age of 12 and 17, a total of 2,893,112 individuals or 93 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,991,223 individuals or 96.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Among the adult population, a total of 16,032,860 individuals or 68.1 have received the booster dose, while 22,966,843 individuals or 97.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine and 23,243,191 (98.8 per cent) with only one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 38,581 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 10,692 as first dose, second dose ( 24,862) booster dose (3,027), bringing to a total of 70,274,130 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, six deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with three of the cases reported in Selangor and one each in Perak, Sabah and Terengganu. ― Bernama